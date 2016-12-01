AI System Creates Christmas Song From Image of a Christmas Tree

Researchers from the University of Toronto created an AI system that can create a song after analyzing an image. The neural network created a Christmas song after being shown the image of a Christmas tree.

The reports that Hang Chu, a PhD student at the University of Toronto AI lab, first trained the network using 100 hours of online music. It was also trained with a collection of photographs and captions.Raquel Urtasun, an associate professor in machine learning and computer vision at the University of Toronto, tells The Guardian , "We are used to thinking about AI for robotics and things like that. The question now is what can AI do for us? You can imagine having an AI channel on Pandora or Spotify that generates music, or takes people's pictures and sings about them. It's about what can deep learning do these days to make life more fun?"Here are the lyrics of the computer generated Christmas song:

