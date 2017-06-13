Amputated Flatworm Regenerated Into Double-Headed Worm While Traveling in Space

Scientists wanted to test flatworms regeneration capabilities in space so they sent an amputated group of planaria on a trip aboard the International Space Station. The researchers wanted to see if the worms would regenerate in space. They were surprised to find that one of the flatworms not only regenerated but grew a second head.

Image: Tufts University

