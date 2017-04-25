Ancient Sea Scorpion Slashed Prey With Serrated Tail Spine

Eurypterids (also known as sea scorpions) inhabited the seas around 430 million years ago. They grew up to 3 meters in length and had flexible bodies and pinching claws. University of Alberta scientists Scott Persons and John Acorn hypothesize that these ancient sea monsters could also kill using their serrated, slashing tail spines.

Image: Nathan Rogers

