Ancient Snake Species Had Wing-like Projections on its Vertebrae

A snake fossil discovered in an ancient snake hole in eastern Tennessee has an interesting feature on its vertebrae. The vertebrae have wing-like projections. This doesn't match the skeleton of any known species of snake, living or extinct. The snake lived about 5 million years ago.

Image: Steven E. Jasinski and David A. Moscato

