Ancient Wasp Species Discovered in Amber Named After Ziggy Stardust

Scientists have discovered two new species of wasps preserved in 100 million year old Burmese amber. One of the wasp species was placed in an existing genus, Archaeoteleia. The ancient species has many similarities to its modern relative but the extant wasp had smaller antennal segments and a different number of teeth on its mandible.

Image: Dr. Elijah J. Talamas

