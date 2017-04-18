Astronomers Use ALMA to Investigate DeeDee Planetary Body

Astronomers are using ALMA (Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array) to investigate DeeDee, a recently discovered planetary body in our solar system. It is about three times the current distance of Pluto from the Sun. It is the second most distant known trans-Neptunian object (TNO) with a confirmed orbit. It is also known as planetary body 2014 UZ224.

Images: Alexandra Angelich (NRAO/AUI/NSF)/ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)

