Badger Observed Burying an Entire Cow by Itself

University of Utah biologists have observed an American badger burying an entire cow carcass by itself. This is the first time a badger has been documented burying something larger than itself. The scavenger behavior was observed in January 2016 in Utah's Great Basin Desert.

Photo: Evan Buechley

