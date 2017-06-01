Cuban Boas Observed Hunting in Groups

Snakes are considered solitary hunters but a new study indicates the hunting patterns of some types of snakes may be more complex. Vladimir Dinets, a research assistant professor of psychology at the University of Tennessee, observed boas hunting in groups in caves in Cuba.

Image: Vladimir Dinets

