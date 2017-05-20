Cyclops Baby Goat Born in Village in India
Posted on May 20, 2017
This baby goat was recently born in a village in Assam, India. It suffers from several birth defects, including cyclopia. It has one large single eye in the middle of its forehead like the cyclops from Greek mythology.National Geographic reports that the rare condition results from the failure of the brain to properly separate into two hemispheres. This unfortunate goat also has just one ear and suffers from a malformed jaw, missing teeth and an underdeveloped nose.
Animals with cyclopia typically do not live very long. This goat is defying the odds so far. The Huffpo reports that it has been declared a "miracle" by its owner, Mukhuri Das, and is being fed and cared for. Das tells Barcroft, "It might be something from God that the baby goat was born in our house. So many people are coming to our place to see this baby goat. We are happy that it's making us famous."