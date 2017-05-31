'Faceless Fish' Found During Deep Sea Expedition off Australia

This "faceless fish" was caught during a deep sea expedition off Australia. The fish measures 16 inches. Researchers aboard a CSIRO operated ship think it is the same type of fish that was discovered by scientists in the Coral Sea in the 1870s. It was found near Jervis Bay, which is located south of Sydney, Australia.

Image: Museums Victoria

