Fire Ants Build Sinking Eiffel Towers When Trying to Escape

Scientists have observed fire ants building vertical structures in an effort to escape. The ant towers resemble the Eiffel tower. They enable the fire ants to move vertically without harming any members of the ant colony. Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology observed ants building the towers in a recent study.

Don't move if there are other ants on top of you

If you are on top of other ants, keep moving in random directions

If you find an open parking spot next to other immobile ants, pull in and link up with your neighbors

Image: Georgia Institute of Technology

