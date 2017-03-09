Flippy the Burger-Flipping Robot Begins Work at California Fast Food Chain

A robot designed to flip burgers is being used by a fast food chain in California. CaliBurger has put the robot from Miso Robotics to work at its grill. The name of the robot is Flippy. The Telegraph reports that Flippy just completed its first day on the job.

Photo: Miso Robotics

