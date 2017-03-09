Flippy the Burger-Flipping Robot Begins Work at California Fast Food Chain
Posted on March 9, 2017
A robot designed to flip burgers is being used by a fast food chain in California. CaliBurger has put the robot from Miso Robotics to work at its grill. The name of the robot is Flippy. The Telegraph reports that Flippy just completed its first day on the job.Flippy has hands that are perfectly shaped to scoop up a burger patty and flip it over. Flippy can also place a patty on its bun when it is ready. A human is still needed to add the cheese. Flippy the robotic kitchen assistant can also assist with frying and food prep according to the Miso Robotics website. Miso says its mission it to "develop technology that assists and empowers chefs to make food consistently and perfectly, at prices everyone can afford."
These robotic advancements are amazing to see and there will be many more as we head into our increasingly automated future. There are obvious concerns about what this means for the human workforce. There will likely be many less jobs available and a need for government to transform to care for a much larger percentage of the population that does not work.
Here is Flippy in action: