Giant Kangaroo-sized Flying Turkeys Once Roamed Australia

Australia was home to giant, kangaroo-sized flying turkeys about two million years ago. The large turkeys were as tall as a grey kangaroo. The were relatives of the Malleefowl and Brush-turkeys that are found in Australia today. The ancient giant turkey weighed up to 8kg (17.6 lbs). This is about four times the weights of the Malleefowl.

Image: Flinders University/Elen Shute, from photos by Kim Benson, Tony Rodd and Aaron C

