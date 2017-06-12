Great Cormorants Can Hear Underwater

Researchers from the University of Southern Denmark have discovered that great cormorants (Phalacrocorax carbo) can hear underwater. This is the first time research has shown marine birds can hear underwater. The researchers note that about one tenth of bird species hunt underneath the water so the ability is something that would greatly aid in their hunting ability.

Image: University of Southern Denmark

