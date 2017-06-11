Inflated Hedgehog Treated for Severe Case of Balloon Syndrome

A hedgehog suffering from balloon syndrome has been rescued and treated. The BBC News reports that the small animal had "blown up like a beach ball." It was rescued in Toll Bar, Doncaster by a person who saw the inflated hedgehog wandering around in circles. It was taken to an RSPCA center for treatment.

Image: RSPCA

