JunoCam Image Shows Multiple Storms Over Jupiter's South Pole

NASA shared this stunning image today. It shows multiple oval-shaped storms over Jupiter's south pole. The imagery was obtained by the JunoCam on NASA's Jupiter spacecraft. The image was captured on May 19 from an altitude of 32,000 miles.

Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS

More from Science Space & Robots

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments.