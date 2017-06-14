Jupiter is the Oldest Planet in our Solar System

Scientists have determined that Jupiter is the oldest planet in our solar system. The researchers from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Institut fur Planetologie at the University of Munster in Germany studied tungsten and molybdenum isotopes on iron meteorites. The isotope analyses of meteorites indicates that Jupiter's solid core formed within only about 1 million years after the start of the solar system history, making it the oldest planet.

Image: NASA

