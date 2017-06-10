Leaky Skin Protects Cane Toads When Sloughing

Cane toads have to shed their skin periodically to replace worn out skin cells. Researchers from University of Queensland have found that the skin of cane toads becomes slightly leaky during the moulting process. This helps the toad maintain vital internal balances of salt and water.

Image: Jasmine Vink

