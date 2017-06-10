NASA Unveils Mars Rover Concept Vehicle

NASA unveiled this sleek looking Mars Rover concept vehicle at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex earlier this week. It looks more like a truck than the little rovers we are used to seeing on Mars. The bigger size is so it can fit humans expected to be present on future manned Mars missions. The rover is 28 feet long and 14 feet wide. The large wheels are designed to help it travel over dunes, rocks and craters on the surface of Mars.

Image: NASA/Kim Shiflett

More from Science Space & Robots

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments.