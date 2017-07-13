NASA's Juno Spacecraft Captures Best Images of Jupiter's Great Red Spot

NASA has revealed the best images taken to date of Jupiter's Great Red Spot. They were taken during the Juno spacecraft's June 10th flyby of the massive planet. The spacecraft passed about 5,600 miles (9,000 kilometers) above the clouds of the storm. The JunoCam was used to obtain the imagery of Jupiter's iconic monster storm.

Image: NASA

