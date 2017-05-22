New Elfin Mountain Toad Discovered in Southern Vietnam
Herpetologists have discovered a new species of Elfin mountain toad in Vietnam. The new species (Ophryophryne elfina) was found in the elfin forests of southern Vietnam. The new amphibian is the third known species in the genus Ophryophryne that inhabit Langbian Plateau.The name Ophryophryne elfina translated to "elfish eyebrow toad." It is derived from European mythology. The main reason the frogs are named after elves is due their small size. They also have horn-like projections around their eyes. The toads are the smallest known species in the genus at around 3 centimeters in length.
A research paper on the new species was published in the journal, ZooKeys.