New Elfin Mountain Toad Discovered in Southern Vietnam

Herpetologists have discovered a new species of Elfin mountain toad in Vietnam. The new species (Ophryophryne elfina) was found in the elfin forests of southern Vietnam. The new amphibian is the third known species in the genus Ophryophryne that inhabit Langbian Plateau.

Image: Nikolay A. Poyarkov Jr.

