New Glass Frog Species Has Transparent Skin on Its Tummy

A new species of glass frog has been discovered. The frog has transparent skin on its chest and tummy that reveals its organs underneath. The frog was discovered in the Amazonian Ecuador by a team of scientists led by Dr. Juan M. Guayasamin, Universidad San Francisco de Quito, Ecuador.

Image: Jaime Culebras and Ross Maynard

More from Science Space & Robots

TOPICS :

: FROGS

AMAZON

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments.