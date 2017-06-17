Newly Discovered Russian Pliosaur Named After Mongolian Water Spirit

A new species of pliosaur has been named after a spirit from Mongolian mythology. The pliosaur skeleton was found in 2002 in the in the Cretaceous deposits on the bank of the Volga River. The pliosaur had an elongated skull with slender snout and relatively small teeth. An international scientific team has taken part in the study and description of the new genus and species. The researchers call the new species "highly unusual" and say it shows "close convergence with the cranial structure of polycotylids."

Image: Andrey Atuchin/Nikoley Zverkov

