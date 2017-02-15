Penguins at Steinhart Aquarium Given Red Hearts for Valentine's Day

Penguins at the Steinhart Aquarium were given Valentine hearts yesterday for Valentine's Day. The aquarium is run by the California Academy of Sciences. The hearts had cute messages like "You give me Happy Feet" and "Waddle I do without you."

Photo: California Academy of Sciences

reports that Biologist Piper Dwight handed out the red hearts to the 14 African penguins that live at the aquarium. The penguins then carried the hearts back to their nests.Vikki McCloskey, the assistant curator of the museum, says the penguins like to use items that make their nests look more attractive so they can get a mate. These red hearts should definitely stand out in the penguin nests.The penguins can be seen accepting the handed-out red hearts from the biologist in the video below. says the hearts are "thick felt hearts" that can withstand water. Take a look:

