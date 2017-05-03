Mr. Trash Wheel Cleans Baltimore Harbor
Posted on May 3, 2017
Mr. Trash Wheel has been busy cleaning the Baltimore Harbor for several years. He has cleared over 1 million pounds of trash since he began his work in 2014.. Mashable notes that there is also a second trash wheel, Professor Trash Wheel, which arrived late last year.
Mr. Trash Wheel is solar powered. He is covered by solar panels in the back. He can be found on Twitter, @MrTrashWheel. Here is a video of the garbage wheel in action.
Image: Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore
