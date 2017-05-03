Stephen Hawking Warns Humans Have 100 Years to Leave Earth
Posted on May 3, 2017
Stephen Hawking has a dire warning for humanity. He thinks humans need to colonize another planet within the next 100 years in order to avoid extinction. Hawking makes the warning on the BBC series, Tomorrow's World, which is coming back this summer.
Hawking has said previously that humans have about 1,000 years to find a new home in space. He said last year, "Although the chance of disaster to planet Earth in a given year may be quite low, it adds up over time, and becomes a near certainty in the next 1,000 or 10,000 years. By that time, we should have spread out into space and to other stars, so a disaster on Earth would not mean the end of the human race."
Hawking appears to be shorterning the time period he thinks humans have to successfully colonize another planet before it becomes too late.
Image: BBC
More from Science Space & Robots