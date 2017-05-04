The Boring Company Releases Video of Underground Transportation System
Posted on May 4, 2017
The Boring Company has released an interesting video of its dream for the future of underground transporation. It shows cars being lowered from the main city streets to a type of underground highway where cars are transported on top of silver computerized vehicles - called electric skates. The skates move at speeds of 200 km/h (124 mph) through these tunnels.
The Boring Company is another Elon Musk venture. Musk has said previously that his boring machines will make tunnels that carve tunnels and reinforce the walls simultaneously to reduce construction costs. He envisions multiple tunnels that can go many miles beneath the Earth. The underground highways filled with skates carrying cars would help reduce city congestion and get people to their destintations faster.
Take a look:
Image: The Boring Company/YouTube
