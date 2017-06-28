Rat Lungworm Found Throughout Florida Say Scientists

Researchers from the University of Florida have discovered that rat lungworm can be found throughout Florida. The noodle-like organisms pictured in the above photo are adult rat lungworms emerging from the pulmonary artery of a rat. The parasitic worm can cause meningitis in humans and animals.

Image: Heather Stockdale Walden

