Researchers Investigate Explosion of Sea Pickles off Northwest Coast

The number of sea pickles (pyrosomes) has exploded off the Northwest coast over the past thee years. The tubular translucent creatures were rarely seen in the region until about two years ago. This year the pyrosomes have exploded in numbers. Researchers from the NOAA Fisheries' Northwest Fisheries Science Center, Oregon State University and the University of Oregon are trying to figure out why.

Image: Hilarie Sorenson/University of Oregon

