Scientists Discover a Fungus Gnat Paradise in Peruvian Amazon

Scientists have discovered a region that is a fungus gnat paradise in the Peruvian Amazon. 16 new fungus gnat species were discovered there by researchers from the University of Turku, Finland and the University of Tartu, Estonia. The researchers also found several known fungus gnats of the genius Manota in the region.

Photo: Olavi Kurina, University of Tartu, Estonia

