Scientists Use CRISPR to Create Red-Eyed Mutant Wasps

Scientists at UC Riverside's Akbari lab created a new strain of wasps with red eyes. The mutant wasps were created using CRISPR gene-slicing technology. They wanted to prove that the technology can be used on tiny parasitic jewel wasps. The modified wasp is pictured on the right in the above image.

Photo: Akbari lab

