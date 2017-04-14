Softball-Sized Cave Dwelling Spider Discovered

Researchers have discovered a new species of large cave dwelling spider. The spider is related to the venomous Brazilian wandering spider (Phoneutria fera). It has been named the Sierra Cacachilas wandering spider (Califorctenus cacachilensis).

Photos: San Diego Natural History Museum

