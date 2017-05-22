Sorting Hat Spider Makes List of Top 10 New Species for 2017

Every year the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) publishes a list of the Top 10 New Species for 2017. This year there is a clear winner especially if you are Harry Potter fan. It is the Sorting Hat Spider (Eriovixia gryffindori) named after the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter series. The spider is pictured above sitting on a leaf.

Image: ESF

