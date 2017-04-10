Study Finds Most People Start Eating a Chocolate Bunny With the Ears
Posted on April 10, 2017
Researchers for the journal Laryngoscope have found that most people prefer to eat chocolate bunnies by starting with the ears. Nearly 60% off those queries by the researchers indicated that they eat chocolate bunnies by biting the ears. An earless chocolate bunny is pictured above.59% of 28,113 respondents told Laryngoscope the ears are their starting preference for devouring a chocolate rabbit. 33% said they had no preferred start point. Just 4% said they start by eating the rabbit's tail or feet. The article, "Seasonality of auricular amputations in rabbits," was published as a special article in Laryngoscope, an information source for otolaryngology-head and neck surgeons. The article was first published on March 21, 2017.
A release about the new report says, "Researchers conducting the online search also found increased reports of confectionary rabbit auricular amputation--that is, ear amputations of chocolate bunnies--in late March through mid-April for each of the 5 years studied."
Dr. Kathleen Yaremchuk, lead author of the study, says in a statement, "It was interesting to discover that few other confectionary symbols, such as Santa, succumb to isolated defects, like the chocolate bunnies do."