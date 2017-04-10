Study Finds Most People Start Eating a Chocolate Bunny With the Ears

Researchers for the journal Laryngoscope have found that most people prefer to eat chocolate bunnies by starting with the ears. Nearly 60% off those queries by the researchers indicated that they eat chocolate bunnies by biting the ears. An earless chocolate bunny is pictured above.

Image: Laryngoscope

