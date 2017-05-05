Tiny New Species of Tree Climbing Crab Discovered in Hong Kong

Scientists have discovered a new species of tree-climbing crab in Hong Kong. The crab, named Haberma tingkok, is described in research led by Dr Stefano Cannicci at the Swire Institute of Marine Sciences (SWIMS) and School of Biological Sciences, the University of Hong Kong (HKU).

Photos: University of Hong Kong

