Tree Climbing Goats Help Argan Trees Disperse Seeds

Scientists say goats help argan trees disperse seeds. The goats love to climb up the trees and eat the olive-like fruit. The goats don't eat the seeds and spit them out. The spitted seeds can fall far enough away from the parent tree to enable new trees to grow.

Image: H Garrido/EBD-CSIC

