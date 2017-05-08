Two New Species of African Mole-Rat Discovered

Scientists have discovered two new African mole-rat species. They were found by researchers at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), together with colleagues in Tanzania and at the University of Pretoria. The species were both found in Tanzania around Mount Hanang and at Ujiji on the shores of Lake Tanganyika.

Photo: Chris Faulkes

