Ancient Giant Croc-like Creature Had Serrated Teeth Like T. Rex

Scientists have identified an ancient croc-like creature based on fossils discovered in Madagascar. It is described by researchers from the National History Museum in Milan. It belonged to animal group known as notosuchians. Researchers say it may have been the largest non-marine mesoeucrocodylian of the Jurassic.

Image: Fabio Manucci/National History Museum in Milan

More from Science Space & Robots