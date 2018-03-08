Ancient Reptile Named Captorhinus Had Detachable Tail for Escaping Predators

Scientists have discovered that an ancient reptile had a detachable tail. The escape technique is still today in some modern lizard species. The reptile species, named Captorhinus, lived 289 million years ago. The discovery is the oldest known use of the breakaway tail escape behavior.

Image: University of Toronto

TOPICS :

: REPTILES

TAILS