Australian Teen Left Bleeding After Rare Attack by Sea Fleas

An Australian teen suffered severe bleeding from multiple sea flea bites after wading in the ocean water. Sam Kanizay didn't realize he was bleeding until after he left the cold water at Melbourne's Dendy Street Beach in Brighton. ABC News Australia reports that the teen's family says his legs were bloodied and covered in the tiny creatures when he walked out of the water.

Image: Jarrod Kanizay/YouTube

