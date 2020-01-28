Powerful 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Off Coast of Cuba and Jamaica Felt in Miami
Posted on January 28, 2020There was a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake today deep in the ocean about 80 miles from Jamaica. The earthquake caused buildings to shake as far away as Miami. Some of the buildings were evacuated.
A CNN report says there was a small tsunami of 0.4 feet recorded n the Caymand Islands.
The earthquake data from USGS says it was located 125km nnw of Lucea, Jumaica. It had a depth of 10 kilometers. There has already been an aftershock of 6.1 and additional aftershocks are anticipated.
