Wuhan Coronavirus Arrives in the Middle East

Posted on January 29, 2020

The UAE has reported the first cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in the Middle East. The four imported cases are members of the same Chinese family.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention says in a statement: "All of them are in stable condition and contained according to the internationally approved precaution."

The MoHAP also says it is "not a cause for concern."



Arab News reports that the airline and airport the family flew in on from Wuhan were not revealed. There are now over 6,000 cases of the novel coronavirus with the majority of them in China.

Additional Virus Information

2019-nCoV


The outbreak of a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan, China has sparked pandemic concerns. The virus is known to cause fever, cough and shortness of breath. The fatality rate of the novel virus is not yet known. People have been coming down with symptoms in 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Here is a list of useful coronavirus resources:

Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID
