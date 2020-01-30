First Human-to-Human Transmission of Wuhan Coronavirus in U.S. Reported in Chicago
Posted on January 30, 2020The first case of human-to-human transmission of the novel Wuhan coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S. A coronavirus patient in Chicago has infected their spouse according to NBC Chicago.
The report was announced the CDC today. The case is the spouse of the woman who tested positive for the coronavirus last week. She at the Hoffman Estates hospital and is listed in good condition.
Domestic transmission is of great concern because it could enable an outbreak to become established in the United States. If any health workers contract the disease in the U.S. this will be even more concerning.
There are now six confirmed U.S. cases. The CDC maintains a page about 2019-nCoV cases in the U.S. The page says there are also 92 cases under investigation. These 92 cases include specimens received and awaiting testing, as well as specimens in route to CDC.
Additional Virus Information
The outbreak of a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan, China has sparked pandemic concerns. The virus is known to cause fever, cough and shortness of breath. The fatality rate of the novel virus is not yet known. People have been coming down with symptoms in 2 to 14 days after exposure.
Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID
