Science Roundup 1-30-2020
Posted on January 30, 2020
- A study of tiny micro meteorites revealed high carbon dixoide levels on the early Earth.
- Civil War-era bottle may be a rare witch bottle designed to ward off evil spirits.
- A Florida cold snap has stunned iguanas. Some of them fell from trees.
- The Doomsday Clock is set at 100 seconds to midnight because of the threats of nuclear war and climate change.
- Two dead satellites have a 5% chance of crashing into each other.
- New analysis of the Takabuti mummy of an ancient Egyptian woman reveals she was stabbed in the back.
Image: Andrew Tomkins
