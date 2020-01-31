Science Roundup 1-31-2020
Posted on January 31, 2020
- Coupled quantum dots may provide a new way to store quantum information according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
The above image was taken with a scanning tunneling microscope. It shows electrons orbiting within two concentric sets of closely spaced rings. The inner set of rings represents one quantum dot and the outer, brighter set represents a larger, outer quantum dot.
- Scientists turned jellyfish into cyborgs to make swim faster. Gizmodo has the shocking news.
- Flies upside-down landings on ceilings are inspiring robot designs.
See Entomology Today.
- China's moon plant has died according to CNN. The
cotton plant sprouted on a lunar lander.
- Marine Heatwave: A hot section of the ocean known as "the blob" blamed for mass die-off of one million seabirds reports EcoWatch.
Image: NIST
