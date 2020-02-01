Massachusetts Records First Case of Wuhan Coronavirus
Posted on February 1, 2020
A Boston man has been diagnosed as the first case of the Wuhan novel coronavirus in Massachusetts. This is the eighth case in the United States.
The man is in his 20s and recently arrived in the U.S. from Wuhan, China. His exact return date was not identified.
NBC Boston reports that the man has been isolated since he sought medical aide and his contacts are being monitored.
Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel says in the announcement, "We are grateful that this young man is recovering and sought medical attention immediately. Massachusetts has been preparing for a possible case of this new coronavirus, and we were fortunate that astute clinicians took appropriate action quickly. Again, the risk to the public from the 2019 novel coronavirus remains low in Massachusetts."
The CDC maintains a count of Patients Under Investigation (PUI) in the United States but it is only updated three days a week. It would be much better if this list was updated daily.
Image: CDC
Additional Virus Information
The outbreak of a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan, China has sparked pandemic concerns. The virus is known to cause fever, cough and shortness of breath. The fatality rate of the novel virus is not yet known. People have been coming down with symptoms in 2 to 14 days after exposure.
Here is a list of useful coronavirus resources:
- CDC nCoV Site
- Cornavirus Case Count - updated case counts from BNO News
- Coronavirus Dashboard - case count, world map and FAQ
- Wuhan Coronavirus Map - outbreak map from John Hopkins CSSE
- Wikipedia
Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID
More from Science Space & Robots