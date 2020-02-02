Malaysian Health Ministry Says Coronavirus is Not Turning People Into Zombies
Posted on February 2, 2020Malaysia's health ministry took to Twitter to dismiss a rumor that the Wuhan novel coronavirus can turn victims into zombies.
Hopefully, this was not a rumor that many people were likely taken seriously. There may have been some confusion with walking pneumonia (atypical pneumonia), which can by a symptom of the virus. In most cases, patients with severe pneumonia from the virus are more likely to be in bed and extremely lethargic.
Here's the zombie-related health tweet from Malaysia:
Tiga fakta novel coronavirus 2019 yang perlu ditular.— KKMPutrajaya (@KKMPutrajaya) January 31, 2020
1. Tidak benar dakwaan individu yang dijangkiti virus ini berkelakuan seperti ZOMBIE. âŒ
2. Pesakit boleh SEMBUH. âœ”ï¸Rawatan simptom yg dialami pesakit. Jika demam, rawatan untuk baik demam.
The South China Morning Post translated the tweet to read, "The claim that individuals infected with this virus will behave like zombies is not true ... Patients can recover."
Additional Virus Information
The outbreak of a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan, China has sparked pandemic concerns. The virus is known to cause fever, cough and shortness of breath. The fatality rate of the novel virus is not yet known. People have been coming down with symptoms in 2 to 14 days after exposure.
Here is a list of useful coronavirus resources:
- CDC nCoV Site
- Cornavirus Case Count - updated case counts from BNO News
- Coronavirus Dashboard - case count, world map and FAQ
- Wuhan Coronavirus Map - outbreak map from John Hopkins CSSE
- Wikipedia
Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID
