Malaysian Health Ministry Says Coronavirus is Not Turning People Into Zombies

Posted on February 2, 2020

Malaysia's health ministry took to Twitter to dismiss a rumor that the Wuhan novel coronavirus can turn victims into zombies.

Hopefully, this was not a rumor that many people were likely taken seriously. There may have been some confusion with walking pneumonia (atypical pneumonia), which can by a symptom of the virus. In most cases, patients with severe pneumonia from the virus are more likely to be in bed and extremely lethargic.

Here's the zombie-related health tweet from Malaysia:



The South China Morning Post translated the tweet to read, "The claim that individuals infected with this virus will behave like zombies is not true ... Patients can recover."

Additional Virus Information

2019-nCoV


The outbreak of a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan, China has sparked pandemic concerns. The virus is known to cause fever, cough and shortness of breath. The fatality rate of the novel virus is not yet known. People have been coming down with symptoms in 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Here is a list of useful coronavirus resources:

Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID
