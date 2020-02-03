Dr. Anthony Fauci: 25% off China's Coronavirus Cases Require Intensive Care
Posted on February 3, 2020It has been clear that the novel coronavirus has been causing significant severe pneumonia in China. NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNBC today that 25% off the cases are very serious and require intensive care.
That high percentage explains why the virus has placed such a high burden on China's healthcare system. Most hospitals have a limited number of intensive care units (ICUs).
There have not been enough cases here in the U.S. to gauge the severity. However, two patients in San Francisco were moved to the hospital last night. KTVU says the patients showed worsening symptoms Sunday night and were moved to the hospital for a "higher level of care."
There are likely also more mild or asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus in China. Dr. Fauci told CNBC, "There are probably a lot more people who were infected in China who have not been really counted ... because they were either asymptomatic or their symptoms were so light that they didn't come to the attention of health authorities."
Dr. Fauci is member of the President's Novel Coronavirus Task Force.
