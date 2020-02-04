Singapore Reports Four Cases of Local Coronavirus Transmission
Posted on February 4, 2020Singapore has reported six new cases of the Wuhan novel coronavirus. These include four cases involving local transmission.
The Straits Times reports that the cases are four women and revolve around a Chinese health products shop. Two of the people who contracted the virus work at the shop. Another is a tour guide who took groups to the health products store. The fourth case is a maid of one of the women. It is not clear if the maid ever went to the store.
In the last few days there have been a growing number of local transmission cases in Southeast Asia. There is concern Thailand could become the second country for a sustained outbreak of the coronavirus. The cases in China also continue to grow with over 20,000 cases confirmed.
Additional Virus Information
The outbreak of a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan, China has sparked pandemic concerns. The virus is known to cause fever, cough and shortness of breath. The fatality rate of the novel virus is not yet known. People have been coming down with symptoms in 2 to 14 days after exposure.
Here is a list of useful coronavirus resources:
- CDC nCoV Site
- Cornavirus Case Count - updated case counts from BNO News
- Coronavirus Dashboard - case count, world map and FAQ
- Wuhan Coronavirus Map - outbreak map from John Hopkins CSSE
- Wikipedia
Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID
