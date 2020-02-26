U.S. Coronavirus Case Count Climbs to 59

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has climbed to 59. The count includes six new cases among repatriated Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. These patients tested positive after returning to the U.S.

The CDC now lists 42 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship for the Wednesday, February 26 update. The site is update just three days a week.

The new cases follow warnings from the CDC that the coronavirus may cause severe disruption to everyday life in the U.S. The CDC is preparing for eventual spread of the virus in the U.S.



The U.S. is also looking to get $2.5 billion in funding for the virus. Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has upped that amount with a request for $8.5 billion in emergency funding according to The Hill.





Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID

